Kenya: Wiseman Were's Wishlist Ahead of Olympic Games in Paris

Nairobi — Commonwealth Games 4x400m relay bronze medalist Wiseman Were says his one wish is to compete in as many international races as possible ahead of next year's Paris Olympics.

Were said competing in major races, such as the World Continental Tour and Diamond League will offer him the opportunity to test himself against the crème-de-la-crème of sprinters in the world.

"It has been a challenging time, having fast times but not enough competition. I need good training and good races to sharpen myself so that when I go for a global competition, I am ready to go. I cannot just prepare locally and then expect to perform well at the Olympics. I need to compete at the Continental Tour and the Diamond League because that is where you meet the best of the best so that when you make it to the Olympics, you already know what to do," the African 400m hurdles bronze medalist said.

Were's major international competitions this year include the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary in July where he finished sixth in the semi-finals of the men's 400m hurdles after timing 49.40.

Prior to that, he shone at the Athletics South Africa (ASA) Grand Prix 1 and 2 where he clocked 49.23 and 49.78 to finish first and third respectively in the two competitions, down south.

He was also in action at the World Indoor legs in Nantes, Miramas and Mondeville, France where he ran in the men's 400m.

Locally, he was heads and shoulders above everyone else at the fourth edition of the World Continental Tour Kip Keino Classic, clocking 49.59 on his way to victory in the 400m hurdles.

As the countdown to the track and field season continues, Were says his target is to clock faster times.

"The challenges of the past are in the past and I am focused on the upcoming season. I am preparing for it well and the target is to clock faster times than the past season. That would be my message to the fans...to watch out for fast times from me and we are going for the win," Were said.

He has been hard at work in training, the prevailing El Nino rains and the cold weather notwithstanding.

Were attributed this consistency in training to his 'champion's' mentality that does not allow him to approach life with the handbrakes on.

"The cold weather has no doubt been a challenge but it hasn't affected me much. As an athlete, I have learnt to make the best of whatever situation that is there...whether there is hot weather, hailstorms, I still have to train because champions never rest. If you want to become a champion, you have to work hard. As for me, I will continue pushing and I know things will eventually fall in place," he said.

He is expected to be in action when the track and field season begins with the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland in March next year.