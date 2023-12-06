Kenya Coast Tourist Association CEO Owino Wants Those Responsible for Pinewood Beach Resort Attacks Arrested

Nairobi — Kenya Coast Tourist Association Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Julius Owino has demanded that those responsible for the Pinewood Beach Resort in Diani, Kwale County, be apprehended and prosecuted.

In an interview with Capital Newsbeat, Owino says that none of the suspects shown on the hotel's security cameras has been charged with crime for the vicious attack that occurred during the day and left numerous people hurt as well as damaged property.

He says the tourism industry is delicate and needs to be handled very carefully.

"The attack on pinewood is despicable and we need to condemn it as tourism stakeholders, this is a country governed by law and we can't allow such hooliganism to reign within the hospitality sector," he said.

"The CCTV footage we have seen shows people who invaded and so far, no one has been arrested. We demand that anyone involved in the act be apprehended and be brought to book."

He says that these kinds of acts damage the same region that the industry has made significant investments to promote and exhibit.

Owino says the industry is still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, which nearly brought it to its knees because of the stringent global movement limitations.

He said there has been alleged police arrest of 13 suspects linked to the attack however, none has been arraigned in court.

All the suspects alleged to be arrested were released on the same day on police bond to allow further investigations but no one has been taken to court.

In a statement released on 26th November, the hotel owner and Managing Director Alnoor Kanji accused a receiver manager of Kenya Commercial Bank for the November 17 incident.

KCB intends to take over the hotel as they did with English Point Marina, still owned by the Kanji's over what they say is a pending debt, but have since been restrained by court.

The latest incident according to the hotel management is the second, that has risked crippling the business, currently hosting tens of tourists from across the world.

Guests were also not spared during the November 17 incident, with some losing valuables of unknown amounts.

"Without the protection of armed police and the courage of our staff, this may not have been the case. Tourist police had to intervene with gunfire while our staff were forced to fight the attackers head on," Kanji said.

The hotel is at the center of a legal dispute, as KCB seeks to take over its management, but has since been restrained by a High Court sitting in Mombasa, until the case challenging its intended move is heard and determined.

Mombasa High Court set January 9 as the mention date for the legal suit challenging the intended takeover.

"We fear that despite attaining a clear court injunction to prevent any party from taking over, they will continue to unlawfully to forcefully gain possession," Kanji said.