Kenya: Govt to Increase NPRs in the North Rift as Fight Against Banditry is Intensified, CS Kindiki Says

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki says the government will increase the number of Narional Police Reservists (NPRs) in the troubled north with the goal of permanently eliminating the scourge of banditry.

According to Kindiki, this is part of efforts to intensify the fight against the vice.

He stated that NPR recruitment will be streamlined, with a clear operational command in place to ensure that Reservists are not drawn into local political issues.

"Previous governments also tried very hard to eliminate these bandits and cattle rustling. Give us more time, we will track the bandits down and end this menace! We will do what it takes as a government to fight these bandits," he said.

Speaking in Baringo North Sub-County, Baringo County Kindiki who assessed and reviewed ongoing security operation against banditry and livestock rustling in the North Rift Valley Region, stated that together with local security heads and field commanders, government has reviewed the progress of 'Maliza Uhalifu' Operation in order to seal off any security gaps.

"To seal off operational gaps, we are forthwith reorganizing the management, command and control of the National Police Reservists (NPR) to supplement the capabilities of the National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) in the operation," he said.

According to Kindiki, re-organizing the management of command and control of the NPR will boost efforts of both the National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) in the operation.

"Their main work will be to help Kenya Police Service Officers and KDF soldiers seal off escape routes used by bandits' because they have a better understanding of the terrain, being locals," he stated.

The Interior CS also held a strategy and operational review meeting with operation commanders, heads of various security agencies and commanders of formed up units including the Rift Valley Regional Security and Intelligence Committee chaired by Regional Commissioner Abdi Hassan and Baringo County Security Team led by County Commissioner Stephen Sangoro.

Kindiki visited Namba and Kamenjo areas that were recently attacked by bandits and conducted an impromptu views taking session with members of the local community at Ngaratuko Primary School grounds, in Baringo North Sub-County