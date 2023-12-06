Kenya: Starlets Pay the Penalty Once Again as WAFCON Dream Ends

Nairobi — Once again, Kenya's Harambee Starlets failed to score a crucial penalty, as their dream for a second qualification for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) ended on Tuesday evening with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Botswana in Gaborone.

Starlets were handed a golden platform to break the deadlock after 53 minutes when Corazone Aquino's shot inside the box was handled, but, just like she did in the first leg in Nairobi, Botswana goalkeeper Maitumelo Bosija saved a penalty, this time denying Cynthia Shilwatso.

The keeper, who kept out a last minute penalty from Violet Nanjala in the first leg, dived to her right to pluck away Shilwatso's kick, breaking Kenya's hearts.

Eight minutes later, on a counter, Keitumetse Dithebe, scorer of the lone goal in the 1-1 first leg draw found the back of the net once again.

The forward received a brilliant pass from Refilwe Tebogo before lifting it over advancing keeper Lilian Awuor.

-More to follow