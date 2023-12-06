South Africa: Foreign Tourists Targeted by Armed Gang on Highway - South African News Briefs - December 6, 2023

Foreign Tourists Targeted by Armed Gang on South African Highway

Foreign tourists travelling from Gauteng to Sun City and surrounding game parks have come under siege by a heavily-armed gang of highwaymen who demand euros and valuables under the threat of death, writes Iavan Pijoos in an exclusive News24 report. The gang, using high-end cars, has allegedly forced tour buses off the road, robbing at least 43 tourists from five countries in the past two weeks. This has the tourism industry deeply concerned, fearing South Africa's image as a safe destination will be tarnished. The industry is urging authorities to take swift action against the criminals.

South Africa's Chief Justice Rejects Claims of Judiciary Capture

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has defended the judiciary against claims of being "captured," asserting that no evidence supported such allegations and labelling them as attempts to undermine public trust in the judiciary, reports TimesLIVE. The chief justice was addressing judges and magistrates at a judges' conference - the first since 2011 - which will be looking at strengthening judicial independence and efficiency. Zondo also addressed concerns surrounding the medical discharge of Judge Cassim Sardiwalla, who presided over a trial implicating ex-deputy president David Mabuza. Zondo said that Sardiwalla's discharge followed proper procedures and wasn't a ploy to influence the trial's outcome. He praised the judiciary's resilience in facing challenges, citing the Constitutional Court's handling of former President Jacob Zuma's defiance as a crucial moment in affirming the judiciary's steadfastness.

Opposition Party Mourns Death of uMngeni Municipality Chief Whip

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal mourns the sudden death of uMngeni municipality Chief Whip, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, reports EWN. The cause of death remains undisclosed. Francois Rodgers, the provincial leader, hailed Ndlovu as a selfless figure prioritizing the needs of those he served. The party expressed deep condolences to Ndlovu's family, the DA caucus in uMngeni, and the municipality's residents.

