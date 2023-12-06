South Africa: Trevor Noah Makes Erasmus Prize History

Praemium Erasmianum Foundation
Comedian Trevor Noah speaking at the 2023 Erasmus Prize ceremony.
5 December 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

South African comedian Trevor Noah is the first comedian to snag the prestigious Erasmus Prize since Charlie Chaplin won it 58 years ago.

During the award ceremony held at Amsterdam's Koninklijk Theater Carré, Noah kicked things off with a joke about being the youngest winner, promising to read his speech from his trusty smartphone.

He said he was immensely honoured at receiving the prize.

Established in 1958, the Erasmus Prize is awarded to individuals or organisations that have made great contributions to culture, society, or social science worldwide.

The prize takes its name from Desiderius Erasmus, a Dutch humanist scholar who passed away in 1536, The Citizen reported.

Noah, known for his insightful and humorous takes on social and political issues, shared his view on comedy.

"For me, comedy is connection. And I think the power of connection lies in its ability to bridge diverse perspectives. It helps us foster understanding and innovation," he said.

He ended his acceptance speech with a touch of humour.

"I am very proud that after 220 years, a South African has been able to take a few resources from the Netherlands back to the Cape. Thank you," he said.

The Erasmus Prize comes with a cash award of €150,000 (over R3 million) and unique decorations designed by Bruno Ninaber van Eyben in 1995.

Compiled by staff writer

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.