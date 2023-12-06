Africa: COP28 - Record Number of Fossil Fuel Lobbyists At Critical Climate Talks 'Warped'

5 December 2023
Amnesty International (London)
press release

Lobbyists working on behalf of the fossil fuel industry at COP28 rises to at least 2,456, compared to 636 at last year's summit

'Arms dealers are not asked to peace talks, so it is warped to ask climate wreckers for their view on how to fix the damage they have caused' - Marta Schaaf

In response to analysis released today showing that thousands of fossil fuel lobbyists as well as the heads of several multinational oil companies have been given access to the COP28 United Nations climate summit in the United Arab Emirates, Marta Schaaf, Amnesty International's Programme Director of Climate, Economic and Social Justice and Corporate Accountability, said:

"For COP to allow in thousands of representatives of the fossil fuel industry, which is making vast profits for a wealthy few while trashing the climate for everyone, perverts the very rationale of a meeting whose purpose is to protect the climate and people from further harm. "Arms dealers are not asked to peace talks, so it is warped to ask climate wreckers for their view on how to fix the damage they have caused when most of them are planning to expand production of fossil fuels, further warming our overheating world, and threatening the rights of billions of people. "It is sadly unsurprising that a summit chaired by Sultan Al Jaber, the head of one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, and who appears to question the science behind the necessity of phasing out fossil fuels, has provided a cosy environment for the industry's lobbyists. "The credibility of COP has been damaged. The rights to freedom of expression and assembly are severely restricted at this meeting but the fossil fuel lobby has been offered every opportunity to make its case. The result will be further climate chaos and human rights harms. The fossil fuel lobbyists must be resisted, now and at future meetings."

Growing number of lobbyists

The number of lobbyists working on behalf of the fossil fuel industry with access to COP28 has risen to a record of at least 2,456, from 636 at last year's summit, according to a study conducted for the Kick Big Polluters Out coalition which includes Global Witness, Corporate Accountability and Corporate Europe Observatory as well as other civil society groups.

Amnesty has called on Sultan Al Jaber to resign from his role as chief executive of Adnoc, the UAE state oil and gas company, in order to chair COP28. Amnesty believes a fast, fair and forever phase out of all fossil fuels is essential to protect human rights, and a must be a priority at COP28.

Read the original article on AI London.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Amnesty International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.