South Africa: Concourt Unlikely to Overturn Ezulweni Liquidation Order - But It Could Buy Time for the ANC

5 December 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Nonkululeko Njilo

Ezulweni Investments threatened to have the ANC liquidated over a R102m debt, but has agreed to wait for the party's appeal in the Constitutional Court.

The ANC has little chance of success in the Constitutional Court where it intends to contest several court orders compelling it to pay the R102-million debt, plus interest and costs, it owes to Ezulweni Investments.

This is according to legal expert Mpumelelo Zikalala, who said the decision by the highest court in the land was likely to follow the same trajectory as previous rulings made by lower courts, which all ruled in favour of Ezulweni.

The small KwaZulu-Natal-based company printed election banners and other campaign material featuring President Cyril Ramaphosa, which helped clinch a win for the party in the 2019 elections.

Ezulwini has now secured four attachment orders against the ANC. Its owners incurred debt to quickly produce the party's banners before the 2019 election, but have never received payment, while the election material gathers dust in storage.

To date, three courts have ruled that Ezulweni Investments had a binding contract with the ANC and that the party owes millions of rands for the supply of election banners ahead of the May 2019 general elections.

Asked if the ANC had any merits in heading to the Constitutional Court, Zikalala said the party would have to make a special application...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

