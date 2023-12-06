South Africa: Gloomy Outlook for SA After Economy Contracts By More Than Expected in Third Quarter

5 December 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

The bottom line is that South Africa's economy is in deep trouble and may be falling into a recession, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

South Africa's economy contracted by 0.2% on a quarter-on-quarter and seasonally adjusted basis in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) said on Tuesday. This signals that the economy may be falling into a recession.

The 0.2% quarterly contraction in Q3 follows tepid growth of 0.5% in Q2, a downward revision from the initial estimate of 0.6%. On an unadjusted annual basis, gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.7%.

A Reuters poll had forecast smaller declines of 0.1% quarter-on-quarter and 0.2% year on year. The rand responded by falling in the space of an hour to 18.80/dlr from 18.75/dlr when the data were released.

Agriculture, construction, mining and manufacturing had the biggest falls in output -- a worrying trend as these are labour-intensive sectors in an economy with an unemployment rate of over 30%.

"The agriculture industry declined by 9.6%, driven lower mainly by field crops, animal products and horticulture products. The industry encountered several headwinds in the third quarter, including the outbreak of avian flu and the floods in Western Cape," Stats SA said.

Manufacturing output declined by 1.3%, while mining production fell by 1.1%, extending a long-term downward trajectory in the latter sector.

The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.