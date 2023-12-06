South Africa: 'Xenophobic' Commissioner At Joburg Fire Inquiry Must Be Recused, Say Applicants

A commissioner appointed to assist Justice Sisi Khampepe's inquiry into the Johannesburg blaze that killed 77 people has been accused of supporting the xenophobic organisation Operation Dudula.

Justice Sisi Khampepe, leading the inquiry into the Johannesburg inner-city blaze on 31 August that claimed 77 lives, has deferred judgment on an application seeking the recusal of advocate Thulani Makhubela, a commissioner in the Usindiso inquiry that is investigating the cause of the fire.

Makhubela was accused of making xenophobic remarks on his X (formerly Twitter) profile and the recusal application was endorsed by parties at the inquiry including the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri), survivors of the fire and the Inner City Federation (ICF).

Presenting the heads of argument before the commission on Tuesday, Jason Brickhill, the director of litigation at Seri and the legal representative of Seri and the ICF, said Makhubela should be recused due to an apprehension of bias.

Brickhill said the apprehension was based on the evidence presented by Seri, the ICF and former residents of the building.

"To the effect that as appears from Commissioner Makhubela's public statements on social media for over five years, he is closely associated with, and an active supporter of, the Operation Dudula and the Put South Africans First groups. In this regard, Commissioner Makhubela has repeatedly and frequently tweeted messages in support of Operation Dudula and Put South...