Uganda: Jeema Asks Kyagulanyi to Apologise Over His Anti - Gay Law Remarks

Opposition party, Justice Forum (JEEMA) has formally requested Robert Kyagulanyi, the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), to apologize for his comments regarding the enactment of the Anti-Homosexuality Act, 2023.

In a letter dated December 4, 2023, JEEMA Secretary General Mr. Mohamed Kateregga expressed disappointment in Kyagulanyi's evasive stance on the recently enacted Anti-Homosexuality Act.

"I am writing to express our deep concern and disappointment regarding the accusations you made against your colleagues and members of parliament from the opposition," stated Kateregga.

He pointed out that Kyagulanyi is aware that the Anti-homosexual law was introduced by Asuman Basalirwa, the President of the Justice Forum, and was in alignment with JEEMA's principles.

"This law was overwhelmingly supported by the whole house, including NUP MPs, who risked their lives to protect our cultural and religious values. Your response, in which you accused these dedicated individuals of betrayal, has deeply troubled members who are seeking to see a change of leadership in our country," he said.

Kateregga emphasised that Kyagulanyi has the right to support homosexuality without demonizing his fellow leaders, who have treated him with respect since getting to know him.

"We call upon you to retract your accusations and demonstrate your commitment to fostering a culture of respect and cooperation with fellow leaders. Due to the public nature of your pronouncement, we will not keep this letter private. We are sharing it with fellow leaders for the record."

In a recent interview with the international broadcaster BBC, Kyagulanyi claimed that the law, supported by over 90% of Members of Parliament, was not passed in the interest of Ugandans but as a tool to oppress the opposition.

Now, JEEMA is urging Kyagulanyi to retract his statement in a letter also copied to the Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga