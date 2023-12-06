Uganda: UPDF Intensifies Apaa Land Evictions - 6 Dead in Ethnic Conflict

The Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF) has escalated its efforts to evict individuals believed to have encroached upon the disputed Apaa land.

Thousands of people in Apaa are packing their belongings, facing an uncertain future as they comply with the enforced eviction.

This morning, scenes of sadness and uncertainty unfolded in Apaa as many spent the night on the veranda at the Police barracks.

The eviction, led by Brigadier General Michael Kabango, the commander of the 4th Infantry Division, has left residents angry, with claims of abandoned crops in their gardens.

A notable aspect of the eviction is that a majority of those affected do not belong to the indigenous Acholi or Madi communities.

Many came from as far away as Rwanda and Burundi, drawn by the belief in the availability of cheap and fertile land in Apaa.

Verina, a resident from Burundi, expressed her dismay over the situation.

Besides leasing large chunks of fertile land, these individuals are reportedly involved in logging Afzelia Africana and engaging in illegal charcoal businesses.

The UPDF became alarmed as the population in Apaa surged, recording up to 100 new arrivals daily. In the last 12 months, the population has doubled from 38,000 to over 75,000 people.

Amidst the eviction, the UPDF confirmed the tragic death of six people in Apaa, suspected to be victims of a land-related conflict between the two ethnic tribes of Acholi and Madi.

Brigadier General Michael Kabango addressed the concerning situation, stating,

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the ongoing conflict. The UPDF is committed to restoring peace and order in the region."