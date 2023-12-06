Uganda: Police Asks Public to Give Clues in Hunt for Suspects Behind Kampala Weekend Bombs

In the aftermath of the weekend's fake bomb attacks in Nabweru, Kabalagala, and Nansana, Ugandan police are urgently calling on the public to support their efforts in locating two suspected ADF rebels believed to be responsible for the incidents.

The police fear that these individuals, Kamusu Musa and Habib Sulaiman, could be planning more attacks ahead of the festive season.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed that Kamusu Musa has reportedly assumed the role of commander for the ADF rebel group, taking over from the assailant in the Queen Elizabeth National Park attack known as Njovu.

Enanga announced a reward of 20 million shillings for anyone providing information leading to the whereabouts of these suspects.

"In light of the security threats, we urge the public to collaborate with law enforcement to ensure the swift apprehension of these suspects," emphasized Fred Enanga.

Concerned about potential threats during the upcoming festive season, the police plan to intensify operations aimed at tightening security.

Fred Enanga reiterated the importance of community cooperation, urging locals to work closely with the police to enhance safety.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of the public during the festive season. Collaborative efforts will be pivotal in achieving this goal," stated Fred Enanga.

In a related development, Traffic Police has issued a safety advisory to road users due to a surge in road accidents, with approximately 64 people losing their lives in 349 accidents last week alone.

Kananura Michael, the Traffic Police spokesperson, emphasized the need for vigilance on the roads.

"Road users must prioritize safety. We have witnessed a concerning increase in accidents, and everyone needs to play their part in preventing further tragedies," warned Kananura Michael.

As part of their intensified operations, the police have issued a warning to drivers of vehicles in dangerous mechanical conditions and those found overloading.

Kananura Michael stated that stringent measures would be taken against such drivers, including arrests.

"Drivers with vehicles in poor condition and those violating load limits should be aware that they will face consequences. Our operations will target such behaviours," affirmed Kananura Michael.