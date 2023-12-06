Ethiopia, China Sign MOU On Promoting Bilateral Trade, Investment

1 December 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today with the view to promoting bilateral trade, investment and technical cooperation.

Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Commerce of China signed the MoU in order to promote the implementation of the 8 major steps of the Belt and Road Initiative, further deepening the trade cooperation between Ethiopia and China.

According to a press release of ministry of finance, the memorandum will facilitate the establishment of a working group that promotes unimpeded trade under the China-Ethiopia Joint Commission.

Meanwhile, the ministry also conducted discussions about ways of enhancing the overall economic cooperation of the two countries and to monitor the progress of the implementation of the development project financed by China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA).

The delegation from CIDCA led by Cul Jim, Head of the Department of Supervision of CIDCA, held discussion with Finance State Minister Semereta Sewasew.

During the discussion, Cul expressed his satisfaction over the growing cooperation status of the two countries that has been elevated to the status of All Weather Cooperation.

Finance State Minister Semereta on her part highlighted the overall development activities undertaken in the country and the significant role played by the Government of Ethiopia.

She emphasized the readiness of the government to draw lessons from successful projects and work on ways to further address challenges during the implementation of projects by the two countries.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.