Rwanda: Bugesera FC Out to End Winless Streak Ahead of Police FC Clash

Relegation-threatened Bugesera FC will host in-form Police FC at Nyamata Stadium in a Primus National League week 13 encounter on Tuesday, December 5.

Bugesera have been poor so far this season and their stumbling form cost Eric Nshimiyimana his job, paving way for Burundian Francis Haringingo who is yet to bring the club back to top form.

Standing at the bottom of the table with nine points after 12 games, the Nyamata-based side have a tough task to upset Police who have so far proven themselves as title contenders as they occupy the second position with 25 points just a point shy of leaders APR FC.

Bugesera FC vice-captain Vincent Adams has been superb despite club's poor performance. He is, however, optimistic his side can get a good result from Tuesday's game.

"It is not going to be easy considering the fact that Police are in top form. But this is football, anything can happen. We beat Kiyovu 4-0 here and also drew 1-1 away with APR," Adams told Times Sport.

" We must just go all out and perform. We are very determined for this encounter and we shall get a good result."

A win could lift Bugesera up from the drop zone depending on the other games involving Sunrise FC and Gorilla as well as Marines and Etoile.

Police can also be at the top of the table with a victory as long as Thierry Froger's league leaders APR FC falter against Gasogi United in another tight fixture taking place at Kigali Pele Stadium.

The encounter could go either way considering the fact that Gasogi United is picking form and their talisman Theodor Malipangou is on fire.

Gorilla will also host Sunrise FC at Kigali Pele Stadium with the home team being the firm favorites.

Elsewhere, Amagaju will be at the Huye Stadium against Musanze FC. It will be an intriguing game though the odds favor the home team.

Marines FC are home and dry to amass the three maximum points when they entertain struggling Etoile de l'Est at the Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu.