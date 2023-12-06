North Africa: Ethiopian to Introduce First Freighter Route to Maghreb Region

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines announced that it has finalized preparations to introduce a new freighter route to Casablanca, Morocco, the first of its kind in the Maghreb region.

Climbing the Atlas range, this addition brings the total African freight destinations of the airline to 34, delivering reliable and efficient services, the airlines stated.

In its seventy-seven years of successful operations, Ethiopian, the fastest growing airline, has become one of the continent's leading carriers, unrivaled in efficiency and operational success.

In addition to its main hub in Addis Ababa, it is also pursuing its multi-hub strategy through a hub in Lomé, Togo with ASKY; in Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines; and in Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways.

Ethiopian commands the lion's share of the African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to over 150 domestic and international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.