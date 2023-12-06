North Africa: Ethiopian to Introduce First Freighter Route to Maghreb Region

2 December 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines announced that it has finalized preparations to introduce a new freighter route to Casablanca, Morocco, the first of its kind in the Maghreb region.

Climbing the Atlas range, this addition brings the total African freight destinations of the airline to 34, delivering reliable and efficient services, the airlines stated.

In its seventy-seven years of successful operations, Ethiopian, the fastest growing airline, has become one of the continent's leading carriers, unrivaled in efficiency and operational success.

In addition to its main hub in Addis Ababa, it is also pursuing its multi-hub strategy through a hub in Lomé, Togo with ASKY; in Lilongwe, Malawi with Malawi Airlines; and in Lusaka, Zambia with Zambia Airways.

Ethiopian commands the lion's share of the African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to over 150 domestic and international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.