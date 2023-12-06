Rwanda, UK Sign New Migration Deal

Rwanda and the United Kingdom on Tuesday, December 5, announced a new migration treaty that is set to re-emphasize, in a binding manner, already existing commitments that address concerns previously raised about the protection of asylum seekers.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Vincent Biruta alongside visiting UK Home Secretary James Cleverly presided over the signing ceremony in Kigali.

Under the treaty, a new appeals tribunal, is set to be established under Rwandan law and overseen by two co-presidents.

One of the presidents is expected to be Rwandan and another is drawn from another Commonwealth country.

Also, to be introduced is a panel of judges from various nationalities, who will hear appeals in the event an applicant's asylum claim is turned down.

"This partnership reflects Rwanda's commitment to protecting vulnerable people and our country's track record in welcoming and hosting refugees and migrants from around the world," Biruta told a press conference after the signing ceremony.

Rwanda and the UK, he added, understand that there is a critical need to find innovative ways to address the suffering of migrants making dangerous, desperate journeys under the exploitation of criminal human smugglers.

There is also a need to tackle the underlying causes driving people from their homelands, he pointed out.

"In other words, the boats will not be completely stopped unless we reverse the lack of opportunity and insecurity in countries around the world."

The new scheme announced Tuesday, Biruta said, will reinforce the mutually beneficial framework for cooperation between both countries.

"It will reemphasize in a binding manner already existing commitments that address the concerns raised in the legal process about the protection of asylum seekers. The treaty will also formalize the rule of law partnership with the UK."

"Together, we will build the capacity of our asylum system as a safe and human migration process."

Biruta said that the partnership will also strengthen Rwanda and the UK's asylum process system by exchanging best practices and providing capacity building and expertise in the area of migration.

Cleverly, who is leading UK's delegation to Rwanda, hailed the new treaty, citing that, "Rwanda has now established a strong reputation for the humane and professional administration of refugees and migrants. This is something understood by the UK and the multilateral community."

"We want to make sure that people can live in safety and prosperity. And that is why, in addition to the migration element of this partnership, the economic development part is incredibly important."

Cleverly maintained that Rwanda made a clear and ambiguous commitment to the safety of people who come here.

"That has been displayed and we have seen that in practice. You've also made a strong commitment to work with UK and international partners to make sure that the robustness of your judicial system is clearly on display and we are very proud to be a longstanding partner in that endeavor. "

Rwanda, Cleverly reiterated, has shown itself to be a strong and important partner to the UK.

"We feel very strongly that this treaty addresses all the issues raised by their lordships in the Supreme Court, and we have worked very closely with our Rwandan partners to ensure that it does so."

"So, I hope that we can now move quickly. We've addressed the issues that were raised by their lordships in this treaty. And that will be reflected in domestic legislation soon."