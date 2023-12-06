Ethiopia: China Interested in Scaling Up Coffee Trade Ties With Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — China wants to further strengthen its coffee trade ties with Ethiopia, National People's Congress Agriculture and Rural Affairs Standing Committee Chairman Du Zhehao said.

A delegation led by Du Zhehao and HPR Deputy Speaker Lomi Bedo visited the AMG Coffee Trading, one of Ethiopia's largest producers and exporters of coffee, in Gelan town, on the outskirt of Addis Ababa.

During the visit, the chairman stated that Ethiopian coffee is being widely recognized in the Chinese market and Chinese investors have realized that there is a favorable situation in Ethiopia to engage in the coffee processing sector.

Du added that he will play his part in supporting business-persons to invest in Ethiopia so that the Ethiopian coffee can be produced in quantity and quality and become widely available to the world market.

He noted that the market opportunity in China is huge, if Ethiopia can supply value-added coffee in quality and quantity.

According to him, the youth in China is nowadays changing their consumption of tea to coffee.

Realizing this, Chinese coffee companies are buying a large amount of coffee from Ethiopia and creating business ties.

In order to strengthen this, the delegation head said the standing committee will work closely with the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority.

Authority Director-General, Adugna Debala said on his part that China is one of the major importers of Ethiopian coffee.

For example, 10,879 tons of coffee was exported to China last Ethiopian Budget Year and 2,285 tons of coffee this quarter year.

Pointing out that Chinese investors have started engaging in the coffee industry in Ethiopia, the director-general stressed that they will benefit a lot if they continue strengthening their investment.