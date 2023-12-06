Rwanda: Target of 60% TVET Enrolment By 2024 Achievable - RTB Boss

The government is aiming to increase job creation by enrolling at least 60 per cent of students in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

In an exclusive interview with The New Times, Paul Umukunzi, Director General of Rwanda TVET Board (RTB), affirmed that the ambitious target is within reach, citing RTB's 100 per cent readiness in terms of necessary infrastructure, teachers, and needed materials.

He said over the past three years, RTB has constructed over 200 schools, fully equipped with the necessary tools. Despite these steps, the challenge lies in the low uptake of students in TVET schools, attributed to factors such as mind-set and insufficient awareness of the benefits of TVET.

Currently standing at over 40 per cent, Umukunzi expressed confidence in increasing enrolment numbers in the coming year. However, persistent misunderstandings among parents and students, and undermining the value of TVET, remain a significant barrier to achieving the set target.

Umukunzi further pointed out that while TVET schools exist in all but 24 sectors nationwide, ongoing construction endeavours aim to establish schools in these remaining sectors by 2024.

A notable concern has been the electricity tariffs for TVET schools, prompting requests for revised rates. According to Umukunzi, the proposal, currently at the cabinet level, awaits approval.

He added that in the interim, districts are easing the financial burden by covering electricity and water bills for schools at all levels.

Furthermore, plans are underway to establish TVET Centres of Excellence in every district. Umukunzi said partnerships in all districts are already secured, these centres will serve as benchmarks for modern training facilities and high-quality TVET delivery.

"The goal is to have all centres operational by 2026," he said.

Commenting on the government subsidies in TVET, Umukunzi emphasised the significant role of financial support, leading to a 30 per cent reduction in school fees allocated for consumables.

Umukunzi pointed out that the intervention has made TVET schools more accessible, further fuelling the nation's commitment to transforming technical and vocational education.