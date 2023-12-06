Ethiopia: Commission Toils to Increase Tourist Influx

Oromia Tourism Commission said it is endeavoring for tourism development through conducting researches and promoting the sector to increase both domestic and foreign visitors.

Oromia Tourism Commission Deputy Commissioner Nega Wedajo told the Ethiopia Press Agency (EPA) efforts are being exerted in the areas of tourism development, research, and promotion to encourage local and international tourists to visit the region and to benefit Ethiopia from the tourism industry.

The Oromia Tourism Commission collaborated with Castle Wines to transform a vineyard in Batu town for tourism, promoting agriculture-related sightseeing and local tourism resources, thereby increasing revenue from the sector, he noted.

"In addition to this, we are encouraging investors to spend their money in Oromia. Not only do tourists come to visit, but they also come to observe the various investment opportunities," he expressed. Nega believed that the tourist inflow will increase shortly when new tourism destinations are completed and made open to visitors.

According to the report of the International Tourism Organization, Ethiopia has ranked 7th among the top 10 countries in terms of number of visitors, he mentioned, noting that it indicates the increment tourist influx.

However, Deputy Commissioner underscored on the need strengthening collaboration among stakeholders, expanding new destinations and promoting the industry to make the promising tourist influx steady.