Rwanda: Bad Rama to Welcome Lost Brother in Concert

Rwandan music investor, Ramadhan Mupende, alias Bad Rama, has announced plans to host a grand concert with performances by big local stars to welcome his lost brother, Olivier Moses Uwimana, that he was recently reunited with after their separation during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The businessman, who recently relocated to the US, told The New Times that he will arrive in Kigali on December 7, ahead of the big show scheduled for Friday at B Club.

"Since being reunited with my brother, happiness has returned to our family and there is no better way to welcome him than to throw a big party, which is part of what we do best. With this in mind, I have organised a show to welcome him into the family and to enjoy the life we shared in our childhood" he said.

Bad Rama, who is also the brains behind The Mane Music, both in Rwanda and the US, added that he is in talks with various big artistes, influencers, celebrities and other influential people in the country who will perform and attend the show on December 9.

When asked how he met his lost relative, Rama said that his brother reached out to him after pictures of the news of their father's death started circulating on social media.

"When he saw the post, he was able to remember our father's name and he looked for singer Rafiki Coga who told him the whole story. That is how I met him," Bad Rama said.

Bad Rama and his brother Olivier Moses Uwimana were reunited in August this year after being separated during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, when their family was forced to flee their homes.

Uwimana is a father of one and a chef.