Kenya: Six More People Killed By Floods in Four Counties, Death Toll at 160, Mwaura Says

Nairobi — Six more deaths have been reported in the ongoing floods bringing the total fatalities across the country to 160.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said one person was reported dead in Kilifi, three in Taita Taveta, one in Narok and one in Homa Bay.

"We feel deeply saddened by the ongoing floods which continue to affect many communities in Kenya. Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones, homes, and jobs because of this disaster," he said.

He said so far 529,120 individuals from 105,824 families have been displaced, necessitating the establishment of 9 further camps by the State, five in Tana River, one tent in Migori, one in Homabay, and two in Voi.

Mwaura added that the severe flooding has also impacted school infrastructure in at least seventeen counties, including Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Embu, Garissa, Homa Bay, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kisii, Meru, Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru, Samburu, Murang'a, Taita Taveta, Tana River, and West Pokot.

He said 36 schools have submerged, 31 rendered inaccessible, 5 hosting displaced persons, 28 lacking learning and teaching materials due to destruction, and an additional 16 schools reporting contaminated water sources.

Mwaura said the government is making good plans to mitigate the consequences of the heavy rains in places where flooding is predicted to occur in the next few days.

He however, called on the public to be vigilant and alert observe floods as they cooperate with evacuation teams.

"Weather forecasts indicate continued rainfall in the Central Highlands, Western Kenya. Lake Victoria Basin, South-Eastern lowlands, and the Coast this week (5th-11th December). Conversely, dry conditions are expected in North-Eastern and North-Western Kenya except Garissa where occasional rainfall is anticipated," he stated.

He said despite the unfortunate situation, deliberate efforts are still being made to airlift food and nonfood items to people stranded in isolated locations due to floodwaters in 19 counties affected.