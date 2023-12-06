Rwanda: A-Level Exams - Upcountry Students Dominate, School Leaders Share Secret

The A-level examination results released on December 4 indicated that the 17 top performers are from upcountry schools.

Speaking to the heads of some of these schools, they explained what pushed their learners to excel.

Fr. François Xavier Kabayiza, the head of studies at Petit Seminaire Saint Jean Paul II Gikongoro where Emile Cyubahiro, the overall winner in science studied, highlighted that weekly tests prepared the learners well for the exams, which averted "examination fever".

He added that all students participated in weekly quizzes three times a week, in addition to class diaries where learners noted down every chapter of the topics covered, allowing teachers to monitor and access the weekly progress and participation.

"Remedial courses were given to students who had weaknesses in any of the subjects to ensure that no one was left behind. We also gave homework to students every Friday and group work every evening. This allowed them to be familiar with diverse topics, learn how to answer questions, and so forth," Kabayiza stated.

He said learners partook in intellectual contests, which entailed competing in exercises - the best winners were awarded with textbooks, and scholastic materials as a means of motivation.

Kabayiza also noted that their student was also among the top performers in the O-Level examinations countrywide that year.

Obed Hashakimana, the school manager of ESTB Busogo TVET School (Ecole des Sciences et Techniques de Busogo), Musanze, where the best three performers in agriculture and food processing sat their exams, explained that the school officials ensured that there was an increase in execution of tasks.

"Teachers and staff established efforts, fairness, punctuality, and hard work among students and staff including the parents committee. We consider our students as a common interest in all activities within the school. We spent time with them, listened to them, and advised them accordingly," Hashakimana said.

He added that learners were able to consult teachers freely without fear, and also took time to know their abilities, and offered assistance where needed.

"A conducive and supporting environment prepared learners better for the examinations."

Gaston Nzasabimfura, the principal of Teacher Training College of SAVE-TTC SAVE in Gisagara District, where Ismael Kwizera, the top performer in Early Childhood Lower Primary Education is from, stated that the school also produced top performers in Language Education, Science, and Mathematics Education. This was attributed to the emphasis on teaching discipline and proper behaviour to the students.

He said the school environment was crafted on the value of family spirit, which helped learners feel at home, and equal, and allowed them to open up where any issues arose -- that way, they were able to focus on their studies without stress.

"The teaching staff guided students like parents and caregivers, but not as educators, which allowed them to concentrate. We trained them to know how to use time, even when there wasn't a teacher in class. This produced good results," Nzasabimfura noted.