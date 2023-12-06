Rwanda: Mount Kigali University Scoops 2023 Inclusion Disability Award

Mount Kigali University was awarded the 2023 Inclusion Disability Award among the categories of Higher Learning Institutions.

The ceremony, held at Serena Hotel, on December 1, was organized by Thousand Hills Events in collaboration with Feed the Future Rwanda, Hanga Akazi, National Council of Persons with Disabilities, National Union of Disabilities in the fight against HIV and for health promotion, GIZ, and UNDP.

According to the organizers, the ceremony aimed to recognize the achievements of stakeholders who acknowledge the importance of disability inclusion and service providers demonstrating excellence, passion, vision, and commitment to supporting persons with disabilities.

Organizations were awarded in various categories, including schools, media houses, transport, financial institutions, hospitals, and industries. Other recipients included artists, journalists, and students.

During the award presentation to Vice Chancellor Martin Kimemia, it was noted that Mount Kigali University has demonstrated a commitment to the principle of equal opportunities for all its campuses, including those that are disadvantaged. The university is steadily implementing structures and services to support students and staff with special needs, showcasing its dedication to promoting services related to disability inclusion.

In a statement to the media, Kimemia stated that Mount Kigali University is committed to an inclusive teaching strategy addressing the needs of students with various backgrounds, learning modalities, and abilities. "We are exploring strategies in which all students feel valued and able to succeed. We also strive to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. The infrastructures we are building, like the Kigali Paramount Hotel, meet Rwandan standards, are world-class, and inclusive," he emphasized. Mount Kigali University admits and trains students with disabilities in different fields.

Speaking on his behalf, the Minister of Local Government, Musabyimana Jean Claude, expressed the government's commitment to inclusion for the disabled in all aspects. He encouraged continued efforts to develop approaches ensuring that national development includes persons with disabilities.

The Chairperson of the National Institution of Organizations of People with Disabilities, Berth Nasisor, emphasized that people with disabilities are like any other person and have talents that necessitate education from nursery to secondary and university levels. She underscored the importance of education, stating, "Without education, we would not be where we are today."