Somalia: Two Somali Civilians Killed in Their Shops

6 December 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cape Town — Two Somali nationals were killed in South Africa in the latest in series of xenophobic attacks against foreigners in the country.

The two shop owners were attacked and killed in their businesses by local gangs, who are furious of the foreigners working in their county, according to witnesses.

The victims were identified as Ibrahim Warsame and Abdirahin Hassan Ali. Their murder took place last night in Rustenburg, North West province.

The Somali Community in the region Mustafa Shirwac Ali has confirmed the targeted killing of the two traders to Shabelle radio by phone.

The Somali businessmen in South Africa became main targets of the gangs and the government failed to provide security to the immigrants.

About 1,000 Somalis have been killed in xenophobic attacks in South Africa in the past decade, according to the community leaders.

