Uganda: Civil Society Raps Govt Over Unmet Climate Pledges

As the spotlight intensifies on Uganda at COP 28 in Dubai, over 600 delegates from the nation face sharp criticism from Civil Society in the environmental arena.

Key stakeholders in the government are under fire for failing to fulfill pledges made during the previous engagement at COP 27.

Civil society contends that little to no success has been achieved in the three focus areas outlined.

"At COP 27, the primary focus areas were food and water security, financing for mitigation and adaptation actions, and a just transition to clean energy systems. Unfortunately, Uganda is not matching up to the pace required," says Magara Siraje Luyima, Extracitve Industries Coordinator at Oxfam Uganda.

The call for accountability resonates loudly, especially concerning Green Climate finances.

Despite receiving around $100 million from the Green Climate Fund, there is a glaring lack of transparency, with allegations of corruption hindering progress.

Paul Tumwebaze, an environmental researcher at ACODE, emphasized this concern.

"The absence of accountability for the funds allocated is disheartening. We need transparency to ensure effective climate action," he said.

Uganda's attempts to transition to clean energy faced setbacks when a ban on charcoal producers in Northern Uganda was implemented without providing viable alternatives.

This move contradicts the principles of a "just clean energy transition," demanding a realignment of policies to facilitate an effective transition, as noted by Talibita Moses, a lecturer of natural resources laws.

Civil society actors highlight the stark contrast between well-paid officials returning to their comfortable homes and offices and ordinary Ugandans paying the heavy price for climate inaction.

Magara Siraje Luyima from Oxfam Uganda added, "While duty bearers in climate action enjoy their privileges, ordinary Ugandans suffer the consequences of inadequate responses to climate change."

COP 28 now emerges as a crucial opportunity to evaluate Uganda's climate action, assess the effectiveness of previous approaches, and scrutinize the progress of commitments made.