Uganda Unveils Ambitious Energy Transition Plan At COP28

Uganda showcased its unwavering commitment to combating climate change by launching the Energy Transition Plan (ETP) at the Uganda Pavilion in collaboration with the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa emphasized the collaborative nature of the initiative, aiming to transition a remarkable 94% of Uganda's population from biomass reliance to embracing renewable energy sources. Nankabirwa stated,

"This collaboration is crucial to realizing Uganda's energy goals and propelling us into a new era of sustainability and economic development," she said.

The ambitious ETP, a result of the strategic alliance between Uganda and the IEA, sets the formidable target of elevating the country's renewable energy capacity to an impressive 52 GW by 2040.

Dr. Fatih Birol, the Executive Director of the IEA, expressed confidence in the plan, acknowledging its potential impact on Uganda's energy landscape.

Highlighting the broader societal benefits, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Irene Bateebe, underscored the plan's role in improving living conditions and mitigating health hazards associated with indoor air pollution.

However, the sizeable Ugandan delegation of 600 to COP28 in Dubai has sparked controversy.

RuthRanked as the 20th country with the highest number of delegates, Uganda's decision to fully fund 375 delegates through taxpayer money has drawn criticism from economists and political analysts.

The uproar intensifies, with calls for financial accountability echoing among concerned voices.