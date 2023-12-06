Uganda: Opposition Slams Government's Response to Missing Persons

In a scathing rebuke, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, has denounced the government's statement on missing persons as detached from reality, insensitive, and mocking towards bereaved families.

Mpuuga rejected the report in its entirety, demanding the immediate unconditional release of political prisoners and the establishment of a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate escalating human rights violations.

During Tuesday's parliamentary sitting, Mpuuga provided a rejoinder to the report presented by State Minister for Internal Affairs Gen David Muhoozi.

He criticized the government for adopting a defensive stance instead of actively investigating and addressing public concerns.

Mpuuga highlighted contradictions in the government's report, citing the arrest of Ddamulira John confirmed by the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, contrary to the government's denial of his arrest.

The Leader of Opposition also pointed out discrepancies involving statements by Prime Minister officials, such as John Bosco Kibalama's alleged police custody, which conflicted with the minister's report.

Government officials, including Minister for Lands Judith Nabakooba, former Minister Ronald Kibuule, and former RDC of Mukono Fred Bamwine, were implicated in public statements claiming responsibility for the missing persons.

Mpuuga's rejoinder disclosed the tragic case of Jackline Nalwanga, shot dead in Wakiso district for witnessing an abduction operation.

The opposition accused the government of deliberately avoiding prosecution of security officers involved in atrocities and instead promoting them in ranks.

Mpuuga also expressed concern over the credibility of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, questioning the Chairperson's ability to investigate others' rights while admitting to living in fear.

Demanding a judicial commission of inquiry led by a judge, the Opposition calls for a thorough investigation into the alarming human rights violations.

In response, Gen Muhoozi assured that the government would fulfill its obligations in handling human rights and ensuring the safety of all Ugandans