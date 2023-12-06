Kenya: Police Arrest 5 Suspects in Mombasa Bragging About Stealing Phones, Other Valuables on Tiktok Video

Mombasa — Police in Mombasa have arrested five suspects who were part of an organised criminal group operating in Sargoi.

This follows a viral video posted on social media showing the suspects posing with items they had stolen from Kenyans.

In the video, one was heard saying, "We are in business, just DM us," while flashing what seems to be a stolen phone.

Another one interjected "The owner of this ID should come for it.There's another one who left us his coat and it had his car keys."

The third one said "Come for your Ksh.50 coat, we cannot stay with it. It even had lice on it."

They even warned those planning to attend an upcoming event slated for December 31, saying "Don't bring these things to Christina Shusho's concert. Don't be afraid to bring an expensive phone."

According to the DCI, the video prompted an intelligence-led operation by a team of officers based at Central Police Station in Mombasa which led to the capture of the five individuals.

Vincent Ochieng, Shadrack Ochieng, Felix Otieno, Salim Ali and Shafi Yusuf are suspected to be members of an organized criminal group that has been operating within Sargoi area and it's neighborhoods.

Also recovered from the five were three iPhones, a Samsung phone, a mojo phone, a Bluetooth headphone and the jacket they so termed as undesirable.