Rwanda: South African Dancer, Singer Kamo Mphela to Perform in Kigali

Amapiano musician Kamo Mphela is set to entertain revelers alongside Rwanda's renowned artistes RY and deejays Toxxyk, June, Kevin Klein and Tyga on December 9, at Mundi Center, Rwandex.

Organised by the Maker Movement, a new entertainment movement, which has been working for almost a year under Intore Entertainment, is now ready to host its first show under its own organisation, inviting musicians in the Amapiano genre.

Speaking to The New Times, Gedeon Gasana, Chief Executive Officer of the movement said that partygoers will enjoy a lot because it has been a long time since Rwandans have had a show that is inclusive of music and dances.

He added that the South African musician with a big hype in Amapiano and Rwandans are enjoying their music, which makes it the right show to give revelers a time of their lives.

The 'Dalie' hitmaker has done a lot of collaboration with many international singers like TI and has sung in big movies like Black panther among others.

Entrance fee varies from Rwf 20, 000 and Rwf 200,000 for a table of 8. The gate will open at 2pm.

About Kamo Mphela

Born in November 1999, Kamo Mphela's passion for dancing started at an early age, when she accompanied her father at events where she would perform on stage and dance which eventually led to her getting more exposure through live performances. She later became popular by posting videos on Instagram where she displayed her dancing skills.

Her dancing skills eventually got her the name "Queen of Amapiano". 'Dalie' with Tyler ICU and Khalil Harrison featuring Baby S.O.N released on 11 October 2023. The song debuted number one across three countries Malawi, Zimbabwe, South Africa and chartered number 11 on global Shazam charts. In addition, the song amassed 2, 000, 000 digital streams in four days and certified Gold in South Africa. The song reached Platinum certifications.