Rwanda: Fuel Prices Fall Ahead of Festive Season

Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA) has revised down fuel prices ahead of the festive season, marking the first decrease since June.

The new pump prices will remain unchanged for the next two months, RURA said in a statement on Tuesday, December 5.

The maximum pump price for gasoline (premium motor spirit) is set at Rwf1,639 per litre down from Rwf1,822 announced at the start of October.

The maximum retail price for diesel (automotive gas oil) is now at 1,635 per litre down from Rwf1,662.

COMMUNIQUE: New fuel pump prices for the next 2 months.

The new prices take effect on Wednesday.

"These revisions are based primarily on price changes of petroleum products registered at the international market," said RURA Director General Evariste Rugigana.

The last decrease in fuel prices was in June, when gasoline fell to Rwf1,517 per litre from Rwf1,528 while diesel was reduced from Rwf1,518 per litre to Rwf1,492.