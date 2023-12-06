Rwanda: The Top 10 Kendrick Lamar's Songs That Could Rock At Bk Arena Today

In less than 24 hours, hip-hop legend Kendrick Lamar will headline the 'Move Africa: A Global Citizen Experience' Africa's first music tour, which kicks off tonight at BK Arena in Kigali.

The renowned rapper, nicknamed Mr Morale and the Big Stepper, also the title of his latest Grammy-winning album, landed in Kigali in the wee hours of Tuesday, with his family and team who are all heading to South Africa for the 'Hey Neighbour Festival' after the performance.

Also read: Confirmed: Kendrick Lamar to headline 'Move Afrika' in Kigali

With Kendrick Lamar dominating the conversation in town and thousands of music lovers ready to party with one of the greatest rappers of all time, The New Times highlights some of his classic songs that can make things happen at the BK Arena today.

Black Friday

In 2015, Kendrick Lamar free-styled over the beat from J. Cole's "A Tale of 2 Citiez," and riffed everything from his status as the new rap superstar to Kanye West's presidential campaign on how much lawyer fees cost. The track was released alongside Cole rapping over Kendrick's "Alright," but Kendrick got the upper hand on his remix.

"Every time I start writing, I get sentimental," says the Compton rapper, and then he starts crying and rapping at the same time.

The song is one of the biggest collabos in the hip hop world from some of the big names.

DNA

After winning hearts of many rap music lovers around the globe, in 2017 Kendrick Lamar dropped a single titled 'DNA' that later appeared on his fourth studio album DAMN, following "Blood" that served as the intro to the project.

From the driving production to Kendrick's killer flows, this entire song is a journey. Moreover, this song has some great lines that will have you rewinding parts of the song. It is a lyrical masterpiece that lets you know Kendrick Lamar is a master of his domain. Years later and the song still hits the same and shows signs of rocking BK Arena today.

"I wanted it to sound like he's battling the beat," producer Mike Will Made-It told NPR on crafting the song

King Kunta

Made with L.A. legend DJ Quik, "King Kunta" is Kendrick Lamar's effective stab at G-funk, a sound he has largely bypassed since early collaborations with the likes of the Game. It's a raucous, hard-funkin' party track that changes the mood of whoever is listening to it.

"Where was you when I was walking? Now I run the game, got the whole world talking," the rapper brags on the song which might make music lovers dance today at BK Arena.

Alright

Shortly after 'Alright' was released, it became an anthem for the emerging Black Lives Matter movement, chanted at marches and protests. But to call this the "new civil rights anthem" only gets at part of its greatness.

Featuring on the artiste's third studio album, To Pimp a Butterfly, the song expresses ideas of hope amid personal struggles and features uncredited vocals in its chorus from co-producer Pharrell Williams. "Alright" was released to radio stations as the album's fourth single on June 30, 2015 and many music publications considered it among the best songs and videos of the year. It received four nominations at the 58th Grammy Awards: Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, winning the latter two. It was also nominated for a MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year.

Money Trees

"Money Trees", taken from Lamar's major label debut studio album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, appears as the fifth track on the album, featuring a guest appearance from his Black Hippy cohort, fellow American rapper Jay Rock, and was produced by DJ Dahi.

It entered the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart at number 19 due to high downloads, following the album's release. The song, mixed by Top Dawg engineer Derek "MixedByAli" Ali, features background vocals from American singer Anna Wise of Sonnymoon.

Money Trees samples the Beach House song "Silver Soul", from their 2010 album Teen Dream, as well as vocals from Lamar's "Cartoon and Cereal" and interpolates lyrics from E-40's "Big Ballin' With My Homies".

Backseat Freestyle

"Backseat Freestyle" debuted on October 15, 2012 in the United Kingdom as the third single from Lamar's second studio album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. It was released in the United States with the album's release on October 22, 2012. "Backseat Freestyle" was written by Lamar and Chauncey Hollis and produced by Hollis under his stage name Hit-Boy.

The song was given critical acclaim, with many critics commending Lamar for his technical ability. The song peaked at number six on the US Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 and at 79 on the UK Singles Chart. It also made appearances on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Rap Songs charts, as well as the Belgian Ultratip chart. It was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in the US and silver by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) in the UK. Since its release, it has been placed on multiple lists as one of Lamar's best songs.

Swimming Pools (Drank)

"Swimming Pools (Drank)' was released on July 31, 2012 as the lead single from Lamar's major-label debut studio album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, by Top Dawg, Aftermath and Interscope. The song was written by Lamar and Tyler "T-Minus" Williams, the latter of whom also produced the song. The song, mixed by Dr. Dre and Top Dawg's engineer Derek "MixedByAli" Ali, propelled Lamar to mainstream popularity.

The song peaked at number 17 on the US Billboard Hot 100, in its thirteenth week of charting, after gradually climbing up the chart. It debuted on the Hot 100 at number 100 and progressed from number 55 and 32 to its peak. "Swimming Pools (Drank)" also serves as Lamar's first entry on the UK Singles Chart, where it debuted at number 63.

Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe

"Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe" IS from Lamar's major-label debut studio album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City produced by frequent collaborator Sounwave of Top Dawg Entertainment in-house production team Digi+Phonics, heavily samples "Tiden Flyver", by Danish electronic group Boom Clap Bachelors.

It was originally intended to be a collaboration with American singer Lady Gaga, but her contributions were ultimately excluded from the final recording due to timing issues. A remix of "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe" featuring American rapper Jay-Z was sent to radio as the album's fifth single on March 21, 2013, with the original version and another remix featuring British singer Emeli Sandé later being released.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

(I)

"I" s a song by American rapper Kendrick Lamar featuring Ronald Isley of The Isley Brothers. It was released on September 23, 2014 as the lead single from Lamar's third studio album To Pimp a Butterfly. The song uses music from "That Lady", written by and originally performed by R&B group The Isley Brothers, elements from which were re-recorded rather than being directly sampled from the original record. "I" won two awards at the 2015 Grammy Awards: Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

The Heart Part 5

Released a week before Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, Lamar's six-minute track not only previews the album's themes - straining to evolve beyond one's beginnings into a better, more loving place - but also serves as a tribute to fallen Black Men, particularly the rapper Nipsey Hussle. "And I can't blame the hood the day that I was killed/You had to see it, that's the only way to feel," he raps.

Production trio Beach Noise lovingly samples Marvin Gaye's "I Want You," conjuring a sad, introspective tone for a man finding peace within himself.

The song is so far the most loved on the whole album.