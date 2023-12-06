Rwanda: Move Africa Rwanda Concert Is Big...but It's More Than Just Music

Get ready to move, Africa! Move Africa is here...in Kigali.

Announced by Global Citizen, Move Afrika is a five-year, large-scale effort designed to create a first-of-its-kind international music touring circuit across the African continent.

The first stop...? Rwanda, today - on December 6, 2023!

Grammy Award and Pulitzer Prize winning artist Kendrick Lamar will headline the inaugural event, Move Afrika: Rwanda, along with Zuchu and Bruce Melodie.

Lamar's creative imprint, pgLang, will also curate the Move Afrika events for the next five years.

A first in Africa...

While Kendrick Lamar headlining the concert at the magnificent BK Arena is exciting, this is bigger than the music. This is the first-ever Move Afrika event and Kigali has earned its place as the host of this thrilling and impact driven initiative.

It means the maiden Global Citizen Festival on African soil, and this is set to change the game.

Move Afrika isn't just about music. It's about empowering communities and cultures across Africa.

The event aims to: inspire local youth and artists; showcase the best of African creative talent; and help address development priorities on the continent.

If you are familiar with the past Global Citizen events, then you will remember some very iconic moments - from Beyonce's call for education to Pearl Jam's fight for climate action - these weren't just gigs; they were catalysts for change.

Now, Rwanda gets its turn. Imagine the energy of a continent united by Kendrick's beats and a shared mission. This is about Rwanda being heard, showing Africa's leadership, and proving Kigali as a force to be reckoned with.

Forget just the concert. This is about Rwanda's image and standing in the community of nations, its reputation as a destination for investors, entrepreneurs, and travelers. It's about Rwanda being seen as a hub for innovation, inclusivity, and a global stage.

For Rwanda's MICE industry, this is a game-changer. It validates the country's investments in infrastructure and ability to host major events. It's a chance to showcase the country's hospitality and culture to the world.

A tripartite partnership

Global Citizen is working with the Rwanda Development Board and pgLang to bring Move Afrika to life. pgLang commented, "Our goal is to inspire local youth and artists to unlock their creativity. We hope to curate an immersive experience that empowers various communities and cultures across Africa and around the world for a lifetime."

This groundbreaking initiative promises to be more than just a music tour, it's a moment in history. It's a movement to empower Africa's creative spirit, address crucial development issues, and showcase the continent's potential to the world.

See you at Move Afrika: Rwanda.