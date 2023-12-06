Africa: Henok Teferra Shawl Appointed Boeing Africa MD

Nairobi — Boeing has appointed Henok Teferra Shawl as the new managing director (MD) for Boeing Africa to strengthen the company's operations and relationships across the African continent.

Based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Shawl reports to Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Central Asia (METACA).

In his new role, Teferra will be based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where Boeing plans to open an office early in 2024.

He has an illustrious career in aviation, regulatory affairs, and government relations.

Previously, he was vice president of strategic planning and alliances at Ethiopian Airlines and the chief operating officer and board member of ASKY Airlines.

Additionally, Shawl served as the ambassador of Ethiopia to France, Spain, Portugal, Monaco, and the Holy See, where he promoted Ethiopia's interests and bilateral relations.

The new MD joins Boeing from Safaricom Telecommunication Ethiopia, where he was chief external affairs and regulatory officer.

"With Boeing airplanes serving as the backbone of Africa's commercial fleet for over 75 years, Boeing also is playing an active role in enabling the growth of Africa's aerospace industry by investing in talent, promoting innovation and assisting in the development of an industrial and manufacturing base," said Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing METACA.

"We are delighted to have Henok Teferra Shawl join our team. With his exceptional background in aviation and government relations, we are confident in his ability to champion our mission in the African market."