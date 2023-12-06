South Africa: Implats Names 13 Miners Who Died in Shaft Accident

6 December 2023
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — The names of the miners who perished in a shaft disaster at the Impala Platinum mine were made public on Wednesday, December 6, in advance of a memorial ceremony in Rustenburg, TimesLIVE reports.

After a miner passed away on Monday, December 4, in a hospital, the total number of miners killed in the tragedy on November 27 has increased to 13. Of the fifty workers who are still in the hospital, eight are in serious condition. The Eastern Cape is home to eight of the accident's deceased victims. Many of the men have worked for the firm for a long time.

Khayalethu Joel Bhekamane, 41, Vuyane Dangazele, 45, Mcingeni Dlabone, 42, Mncedisi Hukwana, 48, Eric Fanisile Libad, 48, Morena Mohlomi, 33, Petrus Nare, 44 and Mandisi Nkulwana, 44, Zwelethu Nomsuka, 43, Raselebedi Elias Ntoi, 40, Siyabulela Nzume, 53,
Lethola Qebe, 59, Marumo Shasha, 51.

