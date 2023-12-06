Namibia: Fishrot Proceedings Halted Due to Lawyers' Absence

6 December 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Werner Menges

Plea proceedings in the Fishrot fishing quotas fraud, corruption and racketeering trial have been postponed to Friday, due to the absence of two of the defence lawyers representing accused persons in the matter.

Defence lawyer Florian Beukes, who is representing former minister of fisheries and marine resources Bernhard Esau, has been booked off for Wednesday and Thursday due to illness, acting judge Moses Chinhengo was informed in the High Court at Windhoek Correctional Facility today.

Fellow defence lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji, who is representing Esau's son-in-law Tamson Hatuikulipi and Nigel van Wyk, is not in Windhoek, as in his view the matter was set down on the court's roll only for Tuesday, Chinhengo was also told.

After deputy prosecutor general Ed Marondedze did not oppose a request for a postponement due to Beukes' illness, Chinhengo postponed plea proceedings in the matter to Friday.

