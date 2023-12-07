South Africa: Black Coffee Shows Off New Lover in Sizzling Pics

7 December 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

South Africa's top DJ Black Coffee is causing a stir online, not just with his beats but with his love life as well.

The Grammy Award-winning DJ, fresh from making history at Madison Square Garden, is now sizzling on social media for a different reason. He allegedly has a new love interest.

Musa Khawula, the provocative entertainment blogger, got Instagram users excited by posting snaps of the stunning Victoria Gonzales.

Rumours are going around that she's the new woman in Black Coffee's life, especially after a trending video showed the DJ cosying up with a mystery woman.

Khawula's post introduced Gonzales to the world, sparking chaos in the comment section.

South Africans didn't hold back, with some praising her stunning looks while others resorted to less savoury remarks, calling her a gold digger.

"Black Coffee is a gone boy mfanaka league Yama footballers wife (not SA.)" one user said.

"She's gorgeous. He deserves to be happy," another said.

Black Coffee's ex-wife Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, meanwhile, has revealed she is receiving monthly maintenance of R50,000 from the DJ after their high-profile split.

Compiled by staff writer

