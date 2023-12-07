Zimbabwe: Fear and Intimidation Cloud Mabvuku-Tafara By-Election Campaign - Opposition Candidate Goes Into Hiding

POLITICAL fever has reached a higher pitch in the Mabvuku-Tafara constituency ahead of Saturday's by-elections with opposition candidate Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi going into hiding.

Kufahakutizwi, who is seeking to retain his parliamentary seat, has gone underground as political tensions escalate in Mabvuku.

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate told NewZimbabwe.com there is a plan by his political nemesis to derail his campaign through intimidation.

"It is true (gone into hiding) they just want to disturb my campaign but my team is hands-on. They are also intimidating the Electorate saying if you don't vote for him he is going to cause Terror. One good example is when he visited the Sisk Home industry. He said if they don't vote for him he is going to destroy the Home industry. They have framed up two dubious Charges against me," said Kufahakutizwi.

In November Mabvuku was thrust into the spotlight when Tapfumaneyi Masaya was found dead three days after being abducted while holding door-to-door campaigns for Kufahakutizwi.

Several CCC supporters who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com in Mabvuku recently accused Zanu PF candidate Pedzai "Scott" Sakupwanya's supporters of using violence and intimidation.

Last week, CCC and Zanu PF youths were involved in violent clashes in Mabvuku.

Efforts to get a comment from Zanu PF provincial chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa were futile as his mobile phone went unanswered numerous times.

Mabvuku-Tafara will hold a by-election on Saturday following the recall of Kufahakutizwi by self-proclaimed CCC Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.