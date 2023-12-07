Libya: MSF Report On Abuse in Abu Salim and Ain Zara Detention Centres in Libya

press release

Over the course of 2023, until Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) ended medical activities in Tripoli in August, our teams witnessed and documented living conditions and abuses inside Abu Salim and Ain Zara detention centres, where thousands of people, including women and children, continue to be arbitrarily detained.

Our findings are contained in a report - "You're going to die here" - Abuse in Abu Salim and Ain Zara detention centres - published by MSF today.

MSF calls for an end to arbitrary detention in Libya, and calls for all refugees, asylum seekers and migrants to be released from detention centres and provided with meaningful protection, safe shelter and to safe and legal pathways out of Libya.

"You're going to die here" - Abuse in Abu Salim and Ain Zara detention centres pdf -- 194.27 KB Download