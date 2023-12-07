Zimbabwe Records 53 Cholera Deaths As Confirmed Cases Rise

ZIMBABWE has recorded a cumulative 9 895 suspected cases of cholera, 9 466 recoveries and 53 confirmed deaths, the cabinet has announced.

Addressing journalists during a post-cabinet press briefing Tuesday, information minister Jenfan Muswere said the nation had recorded close to 10 000 suspected cases.

"The nation is informed that as at 30 November 2023, Zimbabwe's cumulative suspected cholera cases were 9 895, with 9 466 recoveries and 53 confirmed deaths.

"Harare Metropolitan Province, with 607 cases, recorded the highest number of cases during the period 24 to 30 November 2023.

"This represented a decrease of 98 cases from the cases recorded the previous week.

"Similarly, slight decreases were recorded in the number of cases in the Mutare Rural and Buhera Districts of Manicaland Province. The case fatality rate decreased to 2.2%.

"The decreases in cases and the case fatality rate are due to prioritized and targeted interventions in the three hotspots," said Muswere.

Muswere added: "In light of the foregoing cholera situation, cabinet emphasizes once again the following additional measures being implemented:

"Intensified school health education on cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases, improving water, sanitation and hygiene in communities; and continued intensification of risk communication and community engagement, including the involvement of religious and local leadership in the fight against cholera.

Last month, Zimbabwe's capital city Harare declared a state of emergency.

To curb the spread, the government has imposed restrictions in vulnerable areas, limiting funerals to 50 people and forbidding attendees from shaking hands or serving food at the gatherings.