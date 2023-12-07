Zimbabwe Records 53 Cholera Deaths As Confirmed Cases Rise

6 December 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE has recorded a cumulative 9 895 suspected cases of cholera, 9 466 recoveries and 53 confirmed deaths, the cabinet has announced.

Addressing journalists during a post-cabinet press briefing Tuesday, information minister Jenfan Muswere said the nation had recorded close to 10 000 suspected cases.

"The nation is informed that as at 30 November 2023, Zimbabwe's cumulative suspected cholera cases were 9 895, with 9 466 recoveries and 53 confirmed deaths.

"Harare Metropolitan Province, with 607 cases, recorded the highest number of cases during the period 24 to 30 November 2023.

"This represented a decrease of 98 cases from the cases recorded the previous week.

"Similarly, slight decreases were recorded in the number of cases in the Mutare Rural and Buhera Districts of Manicaland Province. The case fatality rate decreased to 2.2%.

"The decreases in cases and the case fatality rate are due to prioritized and targeted interventions in the three hotspots," said Muswere.

Muswere added: "In light of the foregoing cholera situation, cabinet emphasizes once again the following additional measures being implemented:

"Intensified school health education on cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases, improving water, sanitation and hygiene in communities; and continued intensification of risk communication and community engagement, including the involvement of religious and local leadership in the fight against cholera.

Last month, Zimbabwe's capital city Harare declared a state of emergency.

To curb the spread, the government has imposed restrictions in vulnerable areas, limiting funerals to 50 people and forbidding attendees from shaking hands or serving food at the gatherings.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.