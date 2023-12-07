Kenya: Olunga on Target, Extends Lead as Duhail's Champions League All Time Top Scorer

Nairobi — Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga extended his tally as Qatari club Al Duhail's all-time top scorer in the Asian Champions League, scoring an 83rd minute winner as they beat Iranian side Persepolis 2-1 in Tehran last night.

Olunga who had come on as a substitute calmly slotted the winner after a solo run from deep in his own half with Duhail signing out of the group stages with victory.

Playing in their final Champions League group stage match and a chance in the next round already off the window, Duhail wanted to sign off with a win, but had a bad start.

It was the hosts who opened the scoring when Mehdi Torabi fed a short corner to Soroush Rafei who delivered a right-footed cross into the box that was met by an excellent header from Shahab Zahedi to put Persepolis in the lead in the seventh minute.

Within just two minutes, Al Duhail restored parity. Almoez Ali sent a defence-splitting pass for Lotfi Madjer to chase on. The youngster looked to apply the finish but was denied by a heroic save from Alireza Beiranvand, only for the ball to fall to Mohammed Muntari who buried it home for the leveler.

Persepolis had the perfect opportunity to secure their place in the Round of 16 when they were awarded a penalty with 10 minutes remaining after Musa brought down Mohammad Omari inside the box, but Gvelesiani hammered his shot from the penalty spot against the crossbar.

Olunga then scored the winner in the 83rd minute to send Duhail to seven points, one behind the Iranians who placed second, while Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nasr finished top.

This was Olunga's fourth goal of the season in the Champions League and his 19th overall in the competition since joining Al Duhail.