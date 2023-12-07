South Africa: R227m Owed to Matatiele Local Municipality By Government, Businesses and Individuals

The DA blames Matatiele's mayor for treating government departments with 'kid gloves' when it comes to paying millions of rands owed, but the municipality says this is simply cheap politics.

Government, businesses and ratepayers owe Matatiele Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape more than R200-million in rates and taxes.

This was revealed by municipal spokesperson Luncedo Walaza in response to questions from Daily Maverick.

Walaza's revelations come after DA councillor Wonga Potwana alleged that the municipality was owed R254-million because defaulting government departments, including health, public works and education, are being treated with kid gloves.

"R254-million will help reduce the backlog of (repairing) the rural gravel roads and increase our reserves as the municipality," Potwana said.

He said the DA blamed mayor Sonwabile Mngenela because he seemed "unable to understand the value of money".

"It is unfortunate that the ANC has put in a person who doesn't understand money since he has no matric at all, but only Grade 10."

Potwana said they advised Mngenela that the municipality needed to go all-out and cut the services of defaulting government departments to force them to pay if the money was not received by the seventh day of each month.

"Where the DA governs, these departments do pay, so why not apply tough measures here so our municipal bank balance can grow?"

Municipality hits back

In response, Walaza maintained that even some...