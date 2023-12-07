Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta Meets With UK High Commissioner Wigan at His Office

6 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has met with the new British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan at his office.

The Commissioner paid a courtesy call to Uhuru hours after meeting with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

"The British High Commissioner to Kenya H.E. Neil Wigan OBE, paid a courtesy call on H.E President (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta at his Office in Nairobi," read the tweet.

Earlier, Gachagua hosted Wigan at his official residence in Karen.

During their meeting, DP called for enhanced cooperation between Kenya and the United Kingdom in security, Agriculture and trade.

He emphasized the need to focus on investment and climate change sectors.

Ambassador Wigan committed to ensure the two countries keep the rapport they have enjoyed over the years and build on it.

Wigan took over from Jane Marriot.

