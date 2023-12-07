Kenya Power Announces Power Blackout in Parts of the Country

Nairobi — The Kenya Power Company has announced power disruption in various parts of the country from Wednesday.

In a statement, the utility company announced that there will be blackouts in parts of Nairobi that include lang'ata area, T mall, Moi Educational Centre, school of Blind, Deepwest, Kogo flats, Wilson Airport, AMREF and Sunshine school.

According to the company, areas affected in the North Rift include parts of Trans Nzoia county in Lessos, Maridadi, Kapsitwet, Kobos, Mile 11, Kwanza, Kolongolo, ADC Orchads.

South Nyanza region will also have power interrupted in some parts of Kisii counties, in Ogembo, Tabaka and Riosiri areas, from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.

Additionally, the power company also said that the mount kenya region will be affected too, in parts of Nyeri county Kiriaini and Kamune places.