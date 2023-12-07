Kenya: Book Tour Leads Museveni's Daughter Patience to Kenya, as Family Values, LGBTQ Issues Take Centre Stage

Nairobi — The daughter to the President of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, Pastor Patience Museveni Rwabwogo launched her book at a Nairobi hotel on Tuesday night.

Rwabwogo was accompanied by her husband, Odrek Rwabwogo during the colourful event graced by the spouse of the Deputy President of Kenya, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi as the chief guest.

The Nairobi launch of the book JESUS' AFRICA followed the first state launch that took place at the Entebbe State House in May 2023 in the presence of President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady, Mama Janet.

Rwabwogo said she first heard God speak to her when she was 11 years old, and has held on to the faith since a tender age, even as God called her to be a minister of the Gospel. "17 years ago, I received a call from the Lord to become a minister of the Gospel. It is a personal journey of dying to self, trusting God, and walking by faith," said Pastor Museveni.

"Launching the book in Nairobi is a home coming for me," said Pastor Rwabwogo, as she narrated of the days where they, as a family lived in Kenya.

She, however, cautioned the church, which was heavily represented in the audience by pastors and fathers of faith. "You can tell the state of the church by looking at the condition of the nation," said Pastor Museveni.

She said that there was an agenda to remove Uganda from AGOA because of its firm stand against LGBTQ. Pastor Museveni was sympathetic with the state of the church in the global north, saying that the nations in the north sent missionaries to spread the gospel in Africa, but the same nations were now pushing the LGBTQ agenda, which was sinful and unfortunate.

During the launch, Pastor Rwabwogo referred to the LGBTQ issue that her father, the President, has strongly and openly opposed in the country and in Africa.

She said Uganda was being secluded internationally because of its stand against LGBTQ, and advocating for marriage between male and female.

She, however, said that Uganda would be the source of light that would illuminate Africa and the whole world.

The launch was attended by Fathers of Faith from Kenya led by Bishop Dr. Mophat Kilioba of PEFA Churches, and Archbishop Arthur Kitonga of the Redeemed Gospel Churches, Bishop Dr. Pius Muiru of Maximum Miracle Centre, Bishop David Muriithi of House of Grace, and Rev Julian Kyula among others.

Pastor Dorcas said that Africans needed to shake off stereotypes associated with the 'dark' continent.

"Africa is blessed with gifts of strategic leadership. We must reject divisions from external forces, and embrace our shared identity. Africa is blessed with rich natural resources, vibrant culture and, youthful and energetic population. We must combat stereotypes of poverty, and diseases. Africans are warm, ethical and full of life," said Pastor Dorcas.

She added that it was an honour to attend the Uganda Book Launch, and also the Nairobi Book Launch because of her firm belief in family values and family ethics.

Pastor Dorcas has firmly spoken against LGBTQ in public fora, and also in universities.

"I am honoured to be here at this launch because the foundation of my office is chaplaincy, outreach and family values. We must return to family values, and family ethics," said Pastor Dorcas.

Rev Kyula commended Pastor Rwabwogo for writing the book, saying, "I am happy with this launch, for Africa shall have libraries filled with books authored by our people, and speaking to us."

Rev Kyula said the region had a great opportunity of completely reshaping the future of Africa since we had a pastor who was a spouse to the Deputy President in Kenya, and another pastor, daughter to the President of Uganda.

"This book is stirring things that have not been talked about in Africa," said Rev. Kyula who urged Kenyans and Africa to invest in the book, and read it.