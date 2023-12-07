Kenya: Former Sports CS Amina Mohamed Admitted Into the Interpeace Governing Board

6 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Florah Njoroge

Nairobi — Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has been unanimously admitted into the Interpeace Governing Board.

This is the highest decision-making body of the organization.

The Board is made up of prominent individuals from government, international and business sectors and is haired by Amre Moussa of Egypt.

Interpeace is an international organization that prevents violence and builds lasting peace.

The Interpeace Governing Board is the organization's top decision-making body, and it is critical in establishing Interpeace's overall strategy.

The organization is accountable to the legal authority.

Mohammed has been elected to important international positions and held significant government posts.

She has had a distinguished diplomatic career, climbing through the ranks to become Ambassador, Permanent Mission to the Republic of Kenya in Geneva in 2000.

Her specific roles are yet to be known, but given her experience and expertise in diplomacy and international relations, she's likely to contribute significantly to the strategic direction and impact of Interpeace's efforts in promoting peace and stability globally.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.