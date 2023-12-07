Kenya: Former Sports CS Amina Mohamed Admitted Into the Interpeace Governing Board

Nairobi — Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has been unanimously admitted into the Interpeace Governing Board.

This is the highest decision-making body of the organization.

The Board is made up of prominent individuals from government, international and business sectors and is haired by Amre Moussa of Egypt.

Interpeace is an international organization that prevents violence and builds lasting peace.

The Interpeace Governing Board is the organization's top decision-making body, and it is critical in establishing Interpeace's overall strategy.

The organization is accountable to the legal authority.

Mohammed has been elected to important international positions and held significant government posts.

She has had a distinguished diplomatic career, climbing through the ranks to become Ambassador, Permanent Mission to the Republic of Kenya in Geneva in 2000.

Her specific roles are yet to be known, but given her experience and expertise in diplomacy and international relations, she's likely to contribute significantly to the strategic direction and impact of Interpeace's efforts in promoting peace and stability globally.