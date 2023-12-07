Kenya: Govt Rules Out Tiktok Ban in Kenya After Stricter Rules Are Applied

Nairobi — Kenya has ruled out ban of social media giant TikTok in the country after stricter rules were applied.

According to Youth Affairs, Arts and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, this followed a meeting between TikTok and President William Ruto.

In August, a petitioner sought a ban on TikTok in the country due to inappropriate content has toned down and now wants regularization of the application through strict regulations.

Appearing before the National Assembly Public Petition, Bob Ndolo, the Executive Director General of Bridge Consultancy, amended the petition to focus on regulation after receiving calls from various stakeholders regarding the App's usage.

Music and Copyright Society of Kenya Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua who hadsupported the petition decried that the App has massive negative effects on the masses due to unregulated content.

Mutua implored MPs to take immediate action to safeguard Kenyans from the negative effects of the App which has exposed children to nudity and profanity.

"The social media sites that are unregulated are conduit for the destruction of our moral values. We have forgotten the software which is the moral fabric of our nation and where children are concerned," he noted.