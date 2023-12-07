Kenya: Flood Related Death Toll at 165 After Five More People Killed

Nairobi — Five more people have died as a result of the ongoing floods caused by the El-Nino rains raising the death toll across the country to 165.

According to Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, 107,843 households have so far been affected whereas 539,215 Kenyans have been displaced.

"In the last 24 hours, 5 deaths have been reported raising the flood related toll to 165 deaths. We send our sincere condolences and sympathies to grieving families and urge Kenyans to remain vigilant," he said.

Mwaura stated that Taita Taveta ,Migori,and Meru counties are currently the worst affected with Lamu and Tana River counties likely to join the list of worst affected countries due to the floods which are expected to continue according to the weatherman.

"Flood water continues to flow downstream and shall affect the two counties putting them on high alert," he noted, adding that those affected should comply with the alerts and cooperate in an event of evacuation in order to avert more deaths and injuries.

According to Mwaura, the government has created 11 more additional camps, 5 in Tana River,Kilifi(4) and Lamu county (2) in order to accommodate the displaced citizens.

While assessing the impacts of floods in Lamu county Mwaura revealed that the floods have destroyed 4 roads, 832 acres of farms, 23 homesteads, 3 bridges and 3 schools including Faza ,Rehema and Safirisi primary schools.

Mwaura added, 5 police officers were rescued from Sailon village and 80 residents relocated to safer grounds on the ongoing rescue operations in the county noting that key roads still remain impassible affecting accessibility to the affected areas and hindering relief efforts.

"A total 1,770 acres of farmlands is submerged in Hindi ward, another 2,100 acres of crop land destroyed in Bahari ward, 5,400 acres in Mkunumbi ward, 6,382 acres marooned in Hongwe ward, 26,731 acres under production destroyed in Witu ward, and 495 acres destroyed in Basuba ward," he noted.

Mwaura said the government has partnered with humanitarian organizations to provide food, drugs and other essential items to those affected as well as relocating them to higher grounds in the Moa area of Lamu.

"The distribution of essential food items, water treatment supplies, medical drugs, and veterinary support are among the crucial interventions being undertaken to alleviate the suffering of those affected ," he said.

Cholera kits have also been delivered to Lamu ,Kilifi and Mombasa counties to help control the disease.