South Africa: Eastern Cape Health Department Bleeds Billions in Lawsuits - South African News Briefs - December 7, 2023

Eastern Cape Health Department Loses Billions in Lawsuits, Cracks Down on Fraud

The Eastern Cape health department has grappled with staggering losses amounting to R3.7 billion over eight years due to medico-legal claims, as revealed in a recent clinical governance seminar, reports News24. Sizwe Kupelo, the department's spokesperson, said that these losses had a detrimental effect on staff and service delivery. Efforts to recover the funds and pursue legal action against fraudulent claims have been initiated, with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) reducing the department's liability from R2.9 billion to R132.8 million by addressing inflated claims. The department plans to revamp strategies by focusing on strengthening internal governance systems, curbing abuses such as limited hours worked by employees in public hospitals before attending private practices, addressing overtime issues, and prioritising filling vacant positions.

Pregnant Matric Pupil Granted Special Concession to Write Exam After Initial Denial

The Department of Basic Education has granted a pregnant pupil a special concession to write a matric exam after a teacher barred her from writing it because she did not come to school with her mother, reports Prega Govender in an exclusive News24 report. According to the school's rules, pregnant pupils must be accompanied to class by a parent every day up until the time the girl gives birth. The department intervened, and she will now write a replacement paper under the supervision of the circuit manager. The student is due to give birth later this month and expressed relief at having the opportunity to finally write the exam.

'I Don't Let Fear Stop Me' - Neuschäfer is 2023's Woman World Sailor of the Year

South African Kirsten Neuschäfer has been named as the female 2023 Rolex World Sailor of the Year, recognised for her exceptional achievement in the Golden Globe Race, reports Eyewitness News. Neuschäfer was among 15 competitors who completed this gruelling solo race. On board her sailboat Minnehaha, she became the first woman to finish and win this challenging circumnavigation. Sailing in the high latitudes of the Southern Ocean, battling fierce winds and towering waves, she displayed mental fortitude and physical resilience during her 235 days at sea. Her vessel, a Cape George 36, is emblematic of the vintage era of solo sailing, devoid of electronic aids. Neuschäfer's passion for sailing, honed since childhood on small dinghies, reflects her love for the sea and her joy in making autonomous decisions. Beyond sailing, her adventurous spirit led her to undertake a 15,000 km cycling journey from Europe to South Africa at the age of 22.

