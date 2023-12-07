South Africa: Nhlalayenza Ndlovu 'Cannot Become Another Police Statistic in the Ongoing Slaughter of Councillors' - Chris Pappas

The uMngeni Municipality has offered a R100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of its chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu's murderers. Mayor and deputy DA KZN leader Chris Pappas said Ndlovu was 'another victim of the lawlessness of our country and the violence in our political system'.

The fear of assassination, which has affected many parts of the KwaZulu-Natal political establishment, has now descended on the DA-run uMngeni Local Municipality.

This follows the slaying of DA councillor and uMngeni Municipality chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, who was gunned down at his home in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday night in what appears to be a politically related hit.

Ndlovu's wife and two children, aged five and six months, were in the house at the time, with their nanny. They were not physically harmed but are said to be in shock after witnessing the murder near where they were sitting in the living room.

Ndlovu's murder is the second attack on a DA councillor in KZN in the past two months. On Sunday, 29 October, the home of DA Okhahlamba Municipality councillor Michael Buthelezi was burnt down.

Although Buthelezi survived with serious injuries, his entire family, including his wife and three children, died in the flames. According to the DA, evidence suggests the fire was lit deliberately.

On Wednesday, Chris Pappas, the DA KZN deputy leader and mayor of the uMngeni Municipality, said Ndlovu's murder left a deep void for the party and the municipality.

He said the municipality was...